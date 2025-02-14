Quent Capital LLC Makes New $31,000 Investment in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 241 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,014,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 431.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,850 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 11,246 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 380.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,842 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,298,000 after purchasing an additional 37,098 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dorman Products news, Director Steven L. Berman sold 8,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.79, for a total value of $1,123,377.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 773,094 shares in the company, valued at $101,886,058.26. This represents a 1.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Luftig sold 3,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.19, for a total value of $462,820.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,821.46. The trade was a 35.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,811 shares of company stock valued at $7,082,504. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dorman Products Trading Up 0.7 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dorman Products stock opened at $125.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.76 and a 200 day moving average of $122.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 0.88. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.28 and a 12-month high of $146.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target (up previously from $126.00) on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dorman Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.67.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

