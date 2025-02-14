Quent Capital LLC Sells 367 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Quent Capital LLC lessened its position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,314,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,240,000 after buying an additional 50,441 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $826,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,311,000. Institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.75.

Insider Transactions at Brighthouse Financial

In related news, EVP Myles Lambert sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $434,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,727,141.90. This trade represents a 20.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Rosenthal sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $610,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,041,982. The trade was a 13.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

BHF opened at $58.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $64.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.40.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $5.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $1.32. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 24.40% and a positive return on equity of 23.54%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 18.2 EPS for the current year.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders’ needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

