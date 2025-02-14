Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Position Cut by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VDC. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter valued at about $78,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VDC opened at $223.73 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $191.94 and a fifty-two week high of $224.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

