Stonebridge Financial Group LLC Invests $37,000 in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 322 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 12,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. ASB Consultores LLC increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.6% in the third quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.1% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DELL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $154.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.94.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $110.31 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.49 and a 12-month high of $179.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.66 and its 200-day moving average is $117.15.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.32. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 191.91% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $24.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 31.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 103,745 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.28, for a total transaction of $12,997,173.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 777,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,386,032.16. The trade was a 11.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total value of $1,145,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 236,419 shares in the company, valued at $33,864,657.56. This represents a 3.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 945,407 shares of company stock valued at $115,564,106 in the last three months. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

