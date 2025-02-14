Stonebridge Financial Group LLC Invests $45,000 in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,265 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

SU stock opened at $39.91 on Friday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.31 and a 1-year high of $41.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.12.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 15.33%. Equities analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.399 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SU shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Cibc World Mkts raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Suncor Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

