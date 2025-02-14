ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) CFO Sells $41,055.28 in Stock

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) CFO Steven Vattuone sold 6,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total value of $41,055.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 534,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,569,698.48. The trade was a 1.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Monday, February 10th, Steven Vattuone sold 1,879 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total value of $12,871.15.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Steven Vattuone sold 4,997 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total value of $32,580.44.

On Friday, January 17th, Steven Vattuone sold 1,022 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $6,643.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Steven Vattuone sold 500 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $3,250.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Steven Vattuone sold 6,624 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total value of $44,248.32.

On Friday, January 3rd, Steven Vattuone sold 18,376 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.59, for a total value of $121,097.84.

On Monday, December 16th, Steven Vattuone sold 3,830 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $26,656.80.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Steven Vattuone sold 17,025 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total value of $114,067.50.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Steven Vattuone sold 7,538 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $50,429.22.

On Monday, December 2nd, Steven Vattuone sold 4,269 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $28,303.47.

Shares of ONTF stock opened at $6.93 on Friday. ON24, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.37 and a fifty-two week high of $8.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.40.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ON24 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in ON24 by 48.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 33,352 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in ON24 by 91.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 29,148 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in ON24 by 45.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 8,528 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in ON24 by 19.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ON24 during the third quarter worth about $62,000. 83.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

