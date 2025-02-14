Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) Director Sells $78,385.07 in Stock

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) Director Michael E. Scheopner sold 3,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total value of $78,385.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 131,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,322,418.39. This trade represents a 2.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Landmark Bancorp Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ LARK opened at $25.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.03. Landmark Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.05 and a 52-week high of $26.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.29 million, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Get Landmark Bancorp alerts:

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 14.51%.

Landmark Bancorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Landmark Bancorp

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from Landmark Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. De Lisle Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 67,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 29,637 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Landmark Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $338,000. CGN Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 11,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. 25.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Landmark Bancorp in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Report on Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, such as automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.