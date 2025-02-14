Estrella Resources Limited (ASX:ESR) Insider John Kingswood Acquires 2,000,000 Shares

Estrella Resources Limited (ASX:ESR – Get Free Report) insider John Kingswood acquired 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$24,000.00 ($15,189.87).
Estrella Resources Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $79.08 million, a P/E ratio of -20.09 and a beta of -1.80.
Estrella Resources Company Profile
