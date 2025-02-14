Estrella Resources Limited (ASX:ESR) Insider John Kingswood Acquires 2,000,000 Shares

Estrella Resources Limited (ASX:ESR – Get Free Report) insider John Kingswood acquired 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$24,000.00 ($15,189.87).

Estrella Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $79.08 million, a P/E ratio of -20.09 and a beta of -1.80.

Estrella Resources Company Profile

Estrella Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops nickel projects in Western Australia. The company holds 100% interests in the Carr Boyd nickel project that includes three mining leases and six exploration licenses located near the city of Kalgoorlie-Boulder; and Spargoville nickel project situated near South-West of Kambalda.

