Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC Sells 471 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC reduced its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,867 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 605 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE BUD opened at $53.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.86 and its 200 day moving average is $57.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $45.94 and a 12 month high of $67.49. The stock has a market cap of $95.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

