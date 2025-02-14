Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC Increases Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC increased its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Booking in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Booking by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 80.0% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 9 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BKNG opened at $5,008.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4,930.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $4,487.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $3,180.00 and a 52-week high of $5,337.24.

BKNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Booking from $5,050.00 to $5,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Booking from $4,205.00 to $5,155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Booking from $4,500.00 to $5,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Booking from $3,560.00 to $4,900.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Argus cut shares of Booking from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,044.43.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

