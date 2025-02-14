Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Given “Overweight” Rating at Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $115.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Baird R W downgraded Q2 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Q2 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Q2 from $76.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Q2 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price target (up from $89.00) on shares of Q2 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.13.

Shares of Q2 stock opened at $92.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of -96.68 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Q2 has a fifty-two week low of $41.23 and a fifty-two week high of $112.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.08.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.30). Q2 had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 8.40%. Analysts anticipate that Q2 will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Kirk L. Coleman sold 10,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.42, for a total transaction of $1,109,747.76. Following the transaction, the president now owns 337,643 shares in the company, valued at $35,931,968.06. This trade represents a 3.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Offerdahl sold 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.95, for a total value of $57,512.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,914,392.95. This trade represents a 2.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,836 shares of company stock valued at $3,061,035. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Q2 by 199.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 7,631 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its stake in Q2 by 26.7% during the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Q2 by 17.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 128,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,263,000 after purchasing an additional 19,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Q2 by 7,878.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

