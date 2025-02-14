Family Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Family Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the quarter. Family Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $219,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 21.2% during the third quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 52,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 9,225 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 20.7% in the third quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 111,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after purchasing an additional 19,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA raised its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA now owns 21,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $47.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.13. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.40 and a 12-month high of $48.67.

About Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

