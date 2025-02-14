Family Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Family Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Family Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 271,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,154,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% in the third quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of VUG opened at $426.77 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $321.29 and a fifty-two week high of $428.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $418.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $395.28. The firm has a market cap of $147.02 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

