Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Sells 420 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 907.1% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $276.48 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $232.23 and a 12 month high of $285.60. The company has a market capitalization of $71.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $272.23 and its 200 day moving average is $265.90.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

