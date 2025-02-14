Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Buys 6,733 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 132,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,733 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PDBC. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 26,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 20,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 23,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 23,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period.

PDBC opened at $13.60 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $14.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.40.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.5747 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

