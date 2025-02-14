Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Sells 750 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 19,718.0% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 713,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,352,000 after acquiring an additional 709,651 shares in the last quarter. Beckerman Institutional LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Beckerman Institutional LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 14,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 55,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VBR opened at $203.49 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $176.16 and a 1 year high of $219.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.09. The firm has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

