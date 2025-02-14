Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 84,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the period. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust accounts for about 0.9% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $4,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 7.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1,077.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 74,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 67,757 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 10.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,165,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,750,000 after acquiring an additional 114,200 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 172,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,996,000 after acquiring an additional 10,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

GLDM stock opened at $58.03 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1 year low of $39.35 and a 1 year high of $58.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.20.

About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

