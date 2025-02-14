Stonebridge Financial Group LLC Takes $63,000 Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 568 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,237,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,313,229,000 after purchasing an additional 411,109 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 293.2% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 6,750,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $746,165,000 after buying an additional 5,034,022 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 292.8% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,053,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $674,627,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512,166 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,871,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,246,705,000 after acquiring an additional 236,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 307.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,632,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $512,056,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.
Arista Networks Price Performance
Shares of ANET stock opened at $109.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.65. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.08 and a 1-year high of $133.57. The firm has a market cap of $138.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.77, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.09.
Insider Buying and Selling
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently commented on ANET. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $495.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on Arista Networks from $92.25 to $106.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $97.50 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $102.50 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.59.
About Arista Networks
Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.
