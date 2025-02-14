Everplay Group (LON:EVPL) Trading Down 9.5% – Should You Sell?

Everplay Group Plc (LON:EVPL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 9.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 216 ($2.71) and last traded at GBX 220 ($2.76). 364,214 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 72% from the average session volume of 211,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 243 ($3.05).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Everplay Group in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 347.50 ($4.37).

Get Everplay Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Everplay Group

Everplay Group Price Performance

About Everplay Group

The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 235.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 240.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £349.80 million, a P/E ratio of -8,416.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.31.

(Get Free Report)

everplay group plc is a leading global indie games label developer and publisher of premium video games and apps, with a portfolio of over 140 premium, high-quality titles across PC, console and mobile.

The Group was founded in 1990, and everplay (formerly Team17 Group plc) successfully listed on the London Stock Exchange in 2018.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Everplay Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everplay Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.