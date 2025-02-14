Everplay Group (LON:EVPL) Trading Down 9.5% – Should You Sell?

Everplay Group Plc (LON:EVPL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 9.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 216 ($2.71) and last traded at GBX 220 ($2.76). 364,214 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 72% from the average session volume of 211,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 243 ($3.05).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Everplay Group in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 347.50 ($4.37).
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Everplay Group
Everplay Group Price Performance
About Everplay Group
everplay group plc is a leading global indie games label developer and publisher of premium video games and apps, with a portfolio of over 140 premium, high-quality titles across PC, console and mobile.
The Group was founded in 1990, and everplay (formerly Team17 Group plc) successfully listed on the London Stock Exchange in 2018.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Everplay Group
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Upstart’s Uptrend Is Just Getting Started: Its Time to Load Up
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Archer Aviation Lands BlackRock Investment—What’s Next for ACHR?
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Buffett Buys More Occidental Petroleum—Sticking to His Playbook
Receive News & Ratings for Everplay Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everplay Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.