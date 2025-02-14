Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $212,000 Stock Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Essex Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,340 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. 49.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $19.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.78. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $21.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.69.

STWD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.50 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.13.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

