Summit Trail Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,562 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 50,357,579 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $565,012,000 after purchasing an additional 17,341,786 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,000,392 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $145,550,000 after buying an additional 223,860 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,607,220 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $51,693,000 after buying an additional 2,035,831 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,439,143 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $38,587,000 after buying an additional 518,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,198,300 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $24,665,000 after buying an additional 45,200 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RIVN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $6.10 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.13.

Insider Activity at Rivian Automotive

In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 35,713 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $491,410.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 863,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,879,847.36. The trade was a 3.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,210 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $32,196.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 378,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,796,334.94. This represents a 0.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 363,142 shares of company stock valued at $4,958,860. Insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Stock Up 6.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN opened at $13.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $18.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.60. The company has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.04.

Rivian Automotive Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Further Reading

