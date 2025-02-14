Empowered Funds LLC Increases Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 91.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,392 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 135.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $197.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $188.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.78. The stock has a market cap of $75.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $128.23 and a 12-month high of $208.63.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $10.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.46%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 20.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COF has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. HSBC upgraded Capital One Financial from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America cut Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $203.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $229.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Capital One Financial

About Capital One Financial

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.