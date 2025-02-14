Empowered Funds LLC Has $2.77 Million Stock Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Empowered Funds LLC lessened its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,008 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $2,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APA. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its holdings in APA by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in APA by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Tobam raised its position in APA by 354.7% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 15,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 11,798 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in APA by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 35,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,119,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,853,000 after purchasing an additional 93,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on APA from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on APA from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of APA from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Bernstein Bank lowered their price objective on shares of APA from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of APA from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.65.

Insider Activity at APA

In other APA news, Director Juliet S. Ellis bought 4,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.78 per share, for a total transaction of $100,026.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,436 shares in the company, valued at $283,292.08. This trade represents a 54.58 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

APA Stock Up 0.5 %

APA stock opened at $22.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 3.15. APA Co. has a 52-week low of $20.32 and a 52-week high of $36.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.54.

APA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. APA’s payout ratio is 14.12%.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

Featured Stories

