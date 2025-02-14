Jefferies Financial Group Issues Positive Forecast for monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Stock Price

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $300.00 to $400.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of monday.com from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of monday.com from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of monday.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of monday.com from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, monday.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.32.

Get monday.com alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on monday.com

monday.com Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of MNDY opened at $320.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $252.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.46. monday.com has a 52 week low of $174.75 and a 52 week high of $342.64. The stock has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 781.29, a P/E/G ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.31.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.28). monday.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 4.99%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that monday.com will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in monday.com in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of monday.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of monday.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.