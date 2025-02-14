BBGI Global Infrastructure (LON:BBGI) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

BBGI Global Infrastructure (LON:BBGI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 146.40 ($1.84) and last traded at GBX 143.04 ($1.80), with a volume of 1557647 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 143 ($1.80).

BBGI Global Infrastructure Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of £1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 124.23 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 128.25.

BBGI Global Infrastructure Company Profile

BBGI Global Infrastructure SA (BBGI) is a responsible infrastructure investment company and a constituent of the FTSE 250 that invests in and actively manages for the long-term a globally diversified, low-risk portfolio of essential social infrastructure investments.

BBGI is committed to delivering stable and predictable cash flows with progressive long-term dividend growth and attractive, sustainable, returns for shareholders.

Further Reading

