Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Price Target Lowered to $110.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AEIS. Bank of America upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $138.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.56.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $123.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.33, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.50. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $130.50.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.03). Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 2.91%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total transaction of $111,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,878.24. This represents a 16.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Energy Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,008 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,752 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 2,019 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,916 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advanced Energy Industries

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.