Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.51 and last traded at $3.83, with a volume of 17118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.

Studio City International Stock Up 6.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $790.20 million, a P/E ratio of -8.15 and a beta of -0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.21 and a 200-day moving average of $5.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Studio City International

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Studio City International stock. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Free Report) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,392 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Studio City International worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Studio City International

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates an entertainment resort in Macau. It operates Studio City Casino, comprising gaming tables, including tables for VIP rolling chip operations and gaming machines; and resort, which offers various non-gaming attractions, including figure-8 ferris wheel, night club and karaoke venue, live performance arena, and an outdoor and indoor water park, as well as hotel rooms and various food and beverage establishments, and retail space.

