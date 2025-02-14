CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Stock Acquired Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). In a filing disclosed on February 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in CACI International stock on January 31st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > WELLS FARGO ADVISORS” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) on 2/3/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) on 1/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) on 1/28/2025.

CACI opened at $341.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.87. CACI International Inc has a 1 year low of $337.70 and a 1 year high of $588.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $411.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $464.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

CACI International ( NYSE:CACI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $5.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.67. CACI International had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 15.30%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CACI International Inc will post 24.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CACI shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $490.00 price target (up previously from $475.00) on shares of CACI International in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on CACI International from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CACI International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $540.00 to $373.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $640.00 price target on shares of CACI International in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $526.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CACI International during the 4th quarter valued at $2,343,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in CACI International by 355.9% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 15,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,267,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CACI International by 256.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 74,708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,187,000 after buying an additional 53,724 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CACI International by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 16,162 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,530,000 after buying an additional 7,111 shares during the period. Finally, Applied Finance Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CACI International during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

CACI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

