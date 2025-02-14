Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Purchases Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH). In a filing disclosed on February 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in U.S. Physical Therapy stock on January 29th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) on 2/3/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CACI International (NYSE:CACI) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) on 1/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) on 1/28/2025.

U.S. Physical Therapy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:USPH opened at $86.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.07 and its 200-day moving average is $88.15. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.18 and a twelve month high of $113.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.87, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Physical Therapy

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Physical Therapy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USPH. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 3,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 68.6% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, CFO Carey P. Hendrickson sold 516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $49,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,141.25. This represents a 2.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citizens Jmp raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.00.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

