Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) Short Interest Up 52.4% in January

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,220,000 shares, an increase of 52.4% from the January 15th total of 6,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,551,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $75.51 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $72.86 and a 12-month high of $82.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.83.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.3447 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8,116.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Prospect Financial Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 69,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,624,000 after buying an additional 10,794 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 185.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 6,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 68.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 27,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 11,338 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

