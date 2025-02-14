Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) Short Interest Up 52.4% in January

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,220,000 shares, an increase of 52.4% from the January 15th total of 6,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,551,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.
Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $75.51 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $72.86 and a 12-month high of $82.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.83.
Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.3447 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF
Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Upstart’s Uptrend Is Just Getting Started: Its Time to Load Up
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Archer Aviation Lands BlackRock Investment—What’s Next for ACHR?
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Buffett Buys More Occidental Petroleum—Sticking to His Playbook
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.