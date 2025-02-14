Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) Short Interest Up 52.4% in January

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLTGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,220,000 shares, an increase of 52.4% from the January 15th total of 6,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,551,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $75.51 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $72.86 and a 12-month high of $82.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.83.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.3447 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8,116.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Prospect Financial Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 69,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,624,000 after buying an additional 10,794 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 185.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 6,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 68.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 27,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 11,338 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

