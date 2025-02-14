Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP) Short Interest Update

Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the January 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Via Renewables Stock Performance

Via Renewables stock opened at $23.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.84. Via Renewables has a 12 month low of $16.13 and a 12 month high of $24.35.

Get Via Renewables alerts:

Via Renewables Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.6963 per share. This represents a $2.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st.

Via Renewables Company Profile

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Via Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Via Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.