Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 576.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $250,000.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF stock opened at $44.47 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.40 and a fifty-two week high of $48.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.42 and its 200-day moving average is $45.13.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

