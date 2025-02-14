Top Grocery Stocks To Consider – February 12th

Uber Technologies, Costco Wholesale, and Walmart are the three Grocery stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Grocery stocks refer to the shares of companies that are involved in the production, distribution, and sale of food, beverages, and other consumer goods typically sold in grocery stores. Investors may buy grocery stocks to benefit from the steady demand for these everyday products, making them a potentially stable investment choice. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Grocery stocks within the last several days.

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Shares of UBER traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $79.48. 17,374,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,582,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.56 and its 200 day moving average is $70.34. Uber Technologies has a 1-year low of $54.84 and a 1-year high of $87.00. The stock has a market cap of $167.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.39.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of COST stock traded up $6.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,064.71. 754,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,914,326. The stock has a market cap of $472.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.84. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $697.27 and a 52 week high of $1,067.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $964.53 and its 200-day moving average is $918.45.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of WMT traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $103.46. The stock had a trading volume of 7,253,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,753,272. The company has a market cap of $831.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.45 and a 200 day moving average of $84.82. Walmart has a 52 week low of $55.85 and a 52 week high of $103.90.

