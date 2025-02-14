Analyzing Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) and Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX)

Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Free Report) and Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Quoin Pharmaceuticals and Zai Lab, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quoin Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Zai Lab 0 0 2 1 3.33

Quoin Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,108.46%. Zai Lab has a consensus target price of $55.00, suggesting a potential upside of 90.84%. Given Quoin Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Quoin Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Zai Lab.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quoin Pharmaceuticals N/A -125.60% -64.77% Zai Lab -76.14% -36.97% -27.10%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Quoin Pharmaceuticals and Zai Lab’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Quoin Pharmaceuticals and Zai Lab”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quoin Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$8.69 million ($4.05) -0.08 Zai Lab $266.72 million 11.82 -$334.62 million ($2.77) -10.40

Quoin Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zai Lab. Zai Lab is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Quoin Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.6% of Quoin Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.7% of Zai Lab shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Quoin Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of Zai Lab shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Quoin Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zai Lab has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Zai Lab beats Quoin Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quoin Pharmaceuticals

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic products for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product is QRX003, a topical lotion to treat Netherton Syndrome (NS). The company is also developing QRX004 for the treatment of recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; QRX007 to treat NS; and QRX008 for the treatment of scleroderma. It has a research agreement with Queensland University of Technology; a license agreement with Skinvisible Inc.; consulting agreements with Axella Research LLC; and a Master Service Agreement with Therapeutics Inc. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Ashburn, Virginia.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis. The company also develops Tumor Treating Fields, a portable device for delivery of electric fields; Repotrectinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) to target ROS1 and TRK A/B/C in TKI-naïve- or -pretreated cancer patients; Tisotumab vedotin, an antibody drug conjugate; Adagrasib for treating KRAS-G12C-mutated NSCLC, colorectal cancer, and pancreatic cancer; and Bemarituzumab to treat gastric and gastroesophageal junction cancer patients. In addition, it develops Sulbactam/durlobactam, a combination of a beta-lactam antibiotic and a beta-lactamase inhibitor for the treatment of serious infections caused by Acinetobacter; KarXT for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological conditions. It has license and collaboration agreement with Tesaro, Inc. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize niraparib; NovoCure to develop and commercialize Tumor Treating Fields; Deciphera to develop and commercialize ripretinib; Paratek Bermuda Ltd. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize omadacycline; argenx, to develop and commercialize efgartigimod; BMS to develop and commercialize tisotumab vedotin and repotrectinib; Mirati to research, develop, manufacture, and commercialize adagrasib; Amgen to develop and commercialize bemarituzumab; and Innoviva to develop and commercialize Sulbactam-Durlobactam; Karuna to develop and commercialize KarXT. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

