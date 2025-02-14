Femasys’ (FEMY) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Femasys’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.01 EPS.
Separately, Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Femasys from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.
Femasys Stock Performance
Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Femasys had a negative return on equity of 141.49% and a negative net margin of 1,435.77%. The business had revenue of $0.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Femasys will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Femasys
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Femasys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aljian Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Femasys in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in Femasys by 123.9% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 32,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 18,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Femasys by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 206,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 17,473 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Femasys Company Profile
Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions to address unmet women healthcare needs worldwide. The company provides FemVue saline-air device, a contrast-generating product in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Hong Kong; FemCath, a cornual balloon catheter, a single intrauterine directional delivery product that allows for selective evaluation of an individual fallopian tube; and FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage, which can be used to sample cervical cells and tissue circumferentially with sample containment within the device to minimize contamination.
