Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LCTX. Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. D. Boral Capital reduced their price objective on Lineage Cell Therapeutics from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

NYSEAMERICAN LCTX opened at $0.69 on Tuesday. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $150.99 million, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 18,053 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 57,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 234,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 22,769 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 55,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 23,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.47% of the company’s stock.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cell therapies for unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company develops OpRegen, an allogeneic retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an allogeneic oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase 1/2a multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of cervical spinal cord injuries; and VAC, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

