Arch Capital Group’s (ACGL) “Market Outperform” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $125.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.47.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

ACGL opened at $90.16 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.99. The firm has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.64. Arch Capital Group has a twelve month low of $83.91 and a twelve month high of $116.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 33.86% and a return on equity of 18.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Arch Capital Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 197,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,203,000 after purchasing an additional 6,663 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 111,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,614 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 71,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,024,000 after purchasing an additional 6,521 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 25,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 172.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 55,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 35,060 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arch Capital Group

(Get Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.