Benchmark Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $57.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on BKR. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Baker Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.06.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:BKR opened at $46.15 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.64 and a 200 day moving average of $39.73. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $28.63 and a 52 week high of $49.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.39.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 14.58%. On average, research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is 28.19%.

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $358,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,758,730.54. This trade represents a 4.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Baker Hughes

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 280.5% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 42,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 31,181 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 6,026 shares during the last quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,297,000. Finally, Tribune Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes

(Get Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.