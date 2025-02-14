Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Nathan’s Famous Price Performance

NASDAQ:NATH opened at $100.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.92. Nathan’s Famous has a 1-year low of $64.02 and a 1-year high of $102.27. The firm has a market cap of $410.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.25.

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a net margin of 16.19% and a negative return on equity of 89.20%.

Nathan’s Famous Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Nathan’s Famous’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NATH. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,252 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 125.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,744 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Fund Management LLC now owns 97,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,901,000 after acquiring an additional 10,350 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nathan’s Famous during the 4th quarter valued at about $589,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 271.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,084 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Nathan’s Famous Company Profile

Nathan’s Famous, Inc engages in the operation of franchised fast-food units. It is involved in the licensing, wholesaling, and retailing of products marketed under the Nathan’s Famous brand. The firm operates through the following business segments: Branded Product Program, Product Licensing, Restaurant Operations, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

