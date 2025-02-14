Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.
Nathan’s Famous Price Performance
NASDAQ:NATH opened at $100.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.92. Nathan’s Famous has a 1-year low of $64.02 and a 1-year high of $102.27. The firm has a market cap of $410.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.25.
Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a net margin of 16.19% and a negative return on equity of 89.20%.
Nathan’s Famous Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NATH. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,252 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 125.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,744 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Fund Management LLC now owns 97,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,901,000 after acquiring an additional 10,350 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nathan’s Famous during the 4th quarter valued at about $589,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 271.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,084 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.
Nathan’s Famous Company Profile
Nathan’s Famous, Inc engages in the operation of franchised fast-food units. It is involved in the licensing, wholesaling, and retailing of products marketed under the Nathan’s Famous brand. The firm operates through the following business segments: Branded Product Program, Product Licensing, Restaurant Operations, and Corporate.
