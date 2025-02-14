Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on HCSG. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

NASDAQ HCSG opened at $11.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $828.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.24. Healthcare Services Group has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $13.00.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 2.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 803.4% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 804.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 8,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

