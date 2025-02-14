StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Price Performance

Shares of BYFC opened at $7.40 on Tuesday. Broadway Financial has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.88. The firm has a market cap of $67.41 million, a PE ratio of 185.05 and a beta of 0.73.

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a return on equity of 1.44% and a net margin of 3.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadway Financial

About Broadway Financial

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Broadway Financial stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadway Financial Co. ( NASDAQ:BYFC Free Report ) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,117 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,566 shares during the quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.56% of Broadway Financial worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

