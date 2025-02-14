Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Price Target Raised to C$47.25

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS – Free Report) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from C$45.00 to C$47.25 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Pan American Silver Stock Performance

TSE PAAS opened at C$35.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$31.73 and its 200-day moving average is C$30.48. Pan American Silver has a 12-month low of C$16.50 and a 12-month high of C$36.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.60. The firm has a market cap of C$9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.40.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -289.52%.

Insider Activity

About Pan American Silver

In other news, Senior Officer Ignacio Llerena Couturier sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.40, for a total value of C$117,750.00. Also, Senior Officer Guido Mastropietro sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.54, for a total transaction of C$47,314.95. Insiders have sold a total of 5,797 shares of company stock valued at $181,940 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

