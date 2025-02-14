Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Price Target Raised to C$47.25

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS – Free Report) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from C$45.00 to C$47.25 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Pan American Silver Stock Performance
TSE PAAS opened at C$35.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$31.73 and its 200-day moving average is C$30.48. Pan American Silver has a 12-month low of C$16.50 and a 12-month high of C$36.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.60. The firm has a market cap of C$9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.40.
Pan American Silver Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -289.52%.
Insider Activity
About Pan American Silver
Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.
