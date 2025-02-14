Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $25.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Leerink Partnrs downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Leerink Partners downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.33.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $18.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -9.07, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.96. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12 month low of $17.21 and a 12 month high of $34.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is -30.92%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XRAY. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 15,105.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,503,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $85,478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473,972 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 13,545,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $257,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708,097 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth about $45,730,000. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 9,172,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $174,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,391 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 206.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,847,389 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

