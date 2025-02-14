CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Leerink Partners

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Leerink Partners from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning. Leerink Partners currently has a market perform rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CVS. StockNews.com downgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on CVS Health from 67.00 to 70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on CVS Health from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on CVS Health from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.28.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $66.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CVS Health has a 12-month low of $43.56 and a 12-month high of $80.75. The firm has a market cap of $83.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.30. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 1.36%. On average, research analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.68%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 2,115,154 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $94,890,000 after purchasing an additional 69,641 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its stake in CVS Health by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 1,024 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. MSH Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in CVS Health by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 70,105,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,147,054,000 after purchasing an additional 7,075,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3,329.0% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 342,903 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $15,393,000 after acquiring an additional 332,903 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

