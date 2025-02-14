Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Sphere 3D in a research report on Monday, November 18th.
In other news, CEO Patricia Trompeter sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total value of $26,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,314.97. This represents a 3.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $46,760. 5.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Sphere 3D Corp. engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is involved with digital asset mining pool operators to provide computing power to the mining pools. The company is based in Stamford, Connecticut.
