Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Honda Motor

Honda Motor Stock Up 1.4 %

HMC stock opened at $27.97 on Tuesday. Honda Motor has a 52-week low of $23.41 and a 52-week high of $37.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.58.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.37. Honda Motor had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 7.53%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Honda Motor will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Honda Motor

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Honda Motor by 1.5% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Honda Motor by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in Honda Motor by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 5,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 82,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. 5.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honda Motor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.