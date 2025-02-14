Dunelm Group’s (DNLM) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,270 ($15.96) target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DNLM. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,325 ($16.65) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,430 ($17.97) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,242.50 ($15.62).

Dunelm Group Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Dunelm Group stock opened at GBX 1,003 ($12.61) on Tuesday. Dunelm Group has a 12-month low of GBX 924.04 ($11.61) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,279 ($16.07). The company has a market cap of £2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,030.40 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,130.85.

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported GBX 45.20 ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dunelm Group had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 96.64%. On average, equities analysts expect that Dunelm Group will post 77.0957096 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dunelm Group

Dunelm is the UK’s market leader in homewares with a purpose ‘to help create the joy of truly feeling at home, now and for generations to come’. Its specialist customer proposition offers value, quality, choice and style across an extensive range of c.70,000 products, spanning multiple homewares and furniture categories and including services such as Made to Measure window treatments.

