Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ (ALNY) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $300.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ALNY. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $295.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.61.

Shares of ALNY opened at $264.89 on Tuesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $141.98 and a 1-year high of $304.39. The stock has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a PE ratio of -101.10 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.64, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $254.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 5,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total transaction of $1,309,864.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,797,302.40. This represents a 6.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 1,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total transaction of $422,148.36. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,457 shares in the company, valued at $4,381,357.86. The trade was a 8.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,964 shares of company stock worth $20,622,925. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALNY. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 2,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 91.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 94 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

