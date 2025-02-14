Jefferies Financial Group Cuts goeasy (TSE:GSY) Price Target to C$215.00

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from C$228.00 to C$215.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on GSY. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of goeasy from C$202.00 to C$207.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$235.00 to C$240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$215.00 to C$210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$219.40.

Get goeasy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on goeasy

goeasy Stock Down 0.7 %

goeasy Dividend Announcement

GSY stock opened at C$168.64 on Tuesday. goeasy has a one year low of C$153.31 and a one year high of C$206.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 287.63, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a current ratio of 82.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$170.60 and a 200-day moving average of C$178.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. goeasy’s payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Jason Mullins sold 2,500 shares of goeasy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$171.76, for a total transaction of C$429,400.00. 22.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About goeasy

(Get Free Report)

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.