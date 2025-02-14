Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Price Target Raised to C$49.00

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Free Report) had its price objective increased by National Bankshares from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

AND has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$48.86.

Shares of AND opened at C$45.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$44.27 and a 200-day moving average price of C$41.76. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a fifty-two week low of C$36.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$48.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

